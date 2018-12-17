Flynn's former business partner charged with secret lobbying for Turkey

(Reuters) - An ex-business partner of former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn and a businessman with ties to Turkish government officials have been charged with undisclosed lobbying aimed at the extradition of a Muslim cleric living in the United States.

Flynn’s former partner, Bijan Rafiekian, was indicted on two criminal counts, including conspiracy to act as an agent of a foreign government, according to a grand jury indictment unsealed on Monday in the Eastern District of Virginia.

Ekim Alptekin, a Turkish-Dutch businessman, was charged for allegedly plotting with Turkish officials to cause the extradition of Turkish Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen and for lying to the FBI about his efforts, among six total counts.

The charges underscored the broadening impact of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, which is focused on possible collusion between Russia and U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign but which has led to at least four spinoff probes including the case against Alptekin and Rafiekian.

Coming on the heels of guilty pleas by former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and political operative Samuel Patten for similar crimes, the indictments also highlight a newfound interest at the Justice Department in enforcing a law requiring disclosure of lobbying for foreign interests.

“I don’t think anyone took that law very seriously but perhaps these indictments will change that,” said criminal defence lawyer Page Pate.

Flynn, who is due to be sentenced on Tuesday for lying to the FBI related to his contacts with the then Russian ambassador to the United States, Sergei Kislyak, has also admitted to lying about his role in the Turkish lobbying effort and has been cooperating with prosecutors on the probe.

The indictment alleges that Rafiekian and Alptekin made false statements about the project in filings to the Department of Justice in order to mask the involvement of the Turkish government, which had been pushing for the extradition of Gulen, identified only as a Turkish citizen in the indictment.

“The defendants sought to discredit and delegitimize the Turkish citizen in the eyes of politicians and the public, and ultimately to secure the Turkish citizen’s extradition,” attorneys for the Eastern District of Virginia wrote.

A representative for Alptekin, 41, said she did not immediately have a comment.

A lawyer for Rafiekian, a 66-year-old former director at the U.S. Export-Import Bank, declined to comment.

Turkish officials were not immediately available for comment.

FETHULLAH GULEN

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has blamed Gulen for stoking a failed coup against him in 2016. Gulen denies that.

Flynn’s work on the Turkey project came under scrutiny after he published a commentary on a political news website on the day of the 2016 presidential election calling Gulen a “radical Islamist” who should be extradited to Turkey.

Along with the editorial, the Flynn Intel Group produced a report on Gulen and footage for a documentary that was never made. Of the roughly $600,000 paid to Flynn’s company, $80,000 was sent back to Alptekin through his Netherlands-based firm Inovo BV, Justice Department filings show.

While Alptekin has previously claimed the $80,000 was sent back to him as repayment for work that was never finished, the indictment contends the money was part of a pre-arranged plan to kick back 20 percent of the project to Alptekin.

Alptekin, who was chairman of the Turkey-U.S. Business Council, has told Reuters previously that the payments to Flynn came from him personally and from Inovo, and were not from the Turkish government.

During an interview with the FBI, Alptekin said that while he had discussed the project with a Turkish government minister he decided to go ahead and retain the Flynn Intel Group himself after the Turkish government “dropped the ball”.

Among other evidence, the indictment cites an email from Alptekin to Rafiekian and Flynn in August 2016 in which Alptekin says that he had spoken about the project to discredit Gulen with two Turkish ministers and had a “green light to discuss confidentiality, budget and the scope of the contract.”

The indictment also cites a Sept. 19, 2016 meeting in New York which sources familiar with the matter say was between Rafiekian and Flynn and Turkey’s foreign minister and energy minister, who at the time was Erdogan’s son-in-law. The conversation centred on efforts to extradite Gulen, the indictment says.

That conversation was followed in the ensuing weeks by visits by Rafiekian and others to see, among others, a member of Congress and a congressional staffer in an attempt, among other things, to prompt congressional hearings on Gulen.