Putin, Erdogan discuss supply of S400s as deal being implemented: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 29, 2019. Yuri Kadobnov/Pool via REUTERS/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan discussed by phone on July 6 the supply of Russian S-400 defence systems to Turkey as a deal that is in the process of being implemented, the Kremlin said on Monday.

The United States has said that U.S. sanctions would be triggered when the Russian missile batteries arrive in NATO ally Turkey. The first of the defence systems that Ankara has purchased will arrive in Turkey some time this week, privately-held broadcaster Haberturk reported on Friday.