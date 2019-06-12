Turkey's Erdogan says Turkey has definitely bought Russian S-400 defence system

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks to media after the Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan in Istanbul, Turkey, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has already bought S-400 defence systems from Russia which he hopes will be delivered in July, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

U.S. acting Secretary of Defence Patrick Shanahan last week outlined how Turkey would be pulled out of the F-35 fighter jet programme unless Ankara changed course from its plans to purchase the S-400 missile defence system.

But speaking at his AK Party group meeting, Erdogan said Turkey will hold to account anyone who excluded Turkey from the F-35 programme.