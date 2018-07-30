FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2018 / 6:46 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Turkey says cannot accept threatening language from the U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The United States’ use of a threatening language against Turkey is unacceptable and disrespectful, given the ties between the two allies, the Turkish National Security Council said in a statement on Monday.

Relations between Turkey and the United States have spiralled into a full-blown crisis over the trial of pastor Andrew Brunson, who was in custody for 21 months in a Turkish prison until he was transferred to house arrest last week.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

