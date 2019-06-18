World News
June 18, 2019 / 11:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey says U.S. tone and approach not befitting partnership spirit: defence ministry

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has repeated its discomfort to the United States over the tone and approach of a letter sent by Washington, saying it was not befitting the ally spirit, over Ankara’s planned purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems, the Turkish defence ministry said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, U.S. acting Secretary of Defence Pat Shanahan sent his Turkish counterpart a letter warning that Ankara would be pulled out of the F-35 jet programme unless it changes course from its plans to install the defences.

Turkey also expressed the importance to continue working on finding a solution to problems with dialogue, defence ministry said in a statement on its website.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below