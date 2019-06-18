Turkey says U.S. tone and approach not befitting partnership spirit: defence ministry

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has repeated its discomfort to the United States over the tone and approach of a letter sent by Washington, saying it was not befitting the ally spirit, over Ankara’s planned purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems, the Turkish defence ministry said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, U.S. acting Secretary of Defence Pat Shanahan sent his Turkish counterpart a letter warning that Ankara would be pulled out of the F-35 jet programme unless it changes course from its plans to install the defences.

Turkey also expressed the importance to continue working on finding a solution to problems with dialogue, defence ministry said in a statement on its website.