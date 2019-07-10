Turkey warns United States against harmful steps over Russian S-400s

FILE PHOTO: A Russian serviceman walks past S-400 missile air defence systems before a parade marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in central Moscow, Russia April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey called on the United States on Wednesday to avoid steps harmful to bilateral relations after the U.S. State Department spokeswoman reiterated Ankara would face real and negative consequences for acquiring Russian S-400 defence systems.

Turkey’s foreign ministry spokesman said the comments by the State Department’s Morgan Ortagus on Tuesday were not in line with the spirit and content of talks between presidents of the two countries at the G20 summit last month.