ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish trade minister Ruhsar Pekcan says the doubling of customs tarrifs on some imported U.S. products would amount to $533 million, the state run Anadolu news agency reported.

A U.S. dollar banknote is seen on top of Turkish lira banknotes in this picture illustration in Istanbul, Turkey August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Illustration

Turkey doubled tariffs on some U.S. imports including alcohol, cars and tobacco in retaliation for U.S. moves.