FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
August 15, 2018 / 4:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey raised tariffs in response to deliberate U.S. attacks on economy: vice president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has raised tariffs on some U.S. products under the principle of reciprocity “in response to the U.S. administration’s deliberate attacks on our economy”, Vice President Fuat Oktay wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

A pedestrian passes the Embassy of Turkey in Washington, U.S., August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Last Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he had authorized higher tariffs on aluminium and steel imports from Turkey as tensions mount between the two NATO allies over Ankara’s imprisonment of a pastor and other diplomatic issues.

Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.