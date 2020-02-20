Turkey exempts visa requirements for some EU states, Britain

(Reuters) - Turkey has decided to exempt visa requirements for citizens from European Union countries Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Poland, as well Britain, for tourism up to 90 days as of March 2, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

He said Turkey aimed to boost tourism, as well as business and cultural relations, with the visa exemption. The move could also support Turkey’s current account balance.

The number of foreign arrivals in Turkey has surged 14.11% in 2019, boosting Turkey’s tourism revenues to $34.5 billion, data from Tourism Ministry and Turkish Statistical Institute showed in January.