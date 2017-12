ISTANBUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Turkey’s state lender Ziraat Bank signed a $600 million credit agreement with China Development Bank, the Turkish bank said on Thursday.

In a stock exchange filing, the bank said it agreed for the first $200 million tranche of the loan initially and it plans to use the remainder of the credit in the first quarter of 2018. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)