TVS Motor Q2 profit rises 20 percent, meets estimates

REUTERS - TVS Motor Company Ltd reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, matching analysts’ estimates, as it sold about 16 percent more two wheelers than the year-ago quarter.

A model sits on a scooter at the TVS Motor company's pavilion during the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

Profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 came in at 2.13 billion rupees ($33 million) compared with 1.77 billion rupees last year. bit.ly/2z3hULJ

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 2.13 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company’s total two-wheeler sales volume, including exports, rose to 923,000 units from 795,000 vehicles earlier.

($1 = 64.5375 rupees)