FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Money News
January 30, 2018 / 7:15 AM / a day ago

TVS Motor third-quarter profit rises about 16 percent, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - TVS Motor Company Ltd (TVSM.NS) reported about 16 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher sales in the motorcycles segment.

Net profit for the third quarter ended Dec. 31 came in at 1.54 billion rupees ($24.15 million), compared with 1.33 billion rupees in the year-ago quarter. bit.ly/2nlkoOJ

Analysts on average estimated a net profit of 1.68 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Two-wheeler sales including exports increased 13.8 percent to 799,000 units with motorcycles sales rising to 314,000 units.

Shares of TVS Motor were down 1.8 percent at 0703 GMT.

    ($1 = 63.7600 Indian rupees)

    Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.