MOVES-Twin Brook Capital names new managing director, CFO

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Twin Brook Capital Partners, the middle-market direct lending unit of asset manager Angelo Gordon & Co, said on Wednesday Timothy Schifer has joined the firm as managing director and Vishal Sheth has been appointed chief financial officer.

Schifer has more than 25 years of lending experience in the middle market, with 14 of those at Madison Capital Funding as director of portfolio management.

Sheth was a former director on Angelo Gordon's finance and accounting team. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)