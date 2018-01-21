FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Technology News
January 21, 2018 / 4:10 AM / a day ago

SoFi in talks with top Twitter exec about CEO position: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Social Finance Inc (SoFi) is in discussions with Anthony Noto, a top Twitter Inc executive, to become the online lender’s chief executive, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Noto, Twitter’s chief operating officer, has been offered the CEO position at SoFi, the report said, and was expected to make a decision in the coming days.

SoFi, one of the most valuable private financial technology startups in the United States, has been without a CEO for a quarter of a year, since Mike Cagney stepped down amid a lawsuit that alleged that he presided over a hostile work environment for women.

Twitter on Saturday evening declined to comment and SoFi did not immediately respond to inquires by Reuters.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Editing by Alistair Bell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.