March 9, 2018 / 3:01 AM / in a day

Twitter appoints Parag Agrawal as Chief Technology Officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc appointed Parag Agrawal as Chief Technology Officer on Thursday, according to an update on the social media company’s website.

FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken in Warsaw, Poland, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

Parag Agrawal, who joined microblogging site in 2011 as an Ads Engineer, succeeds Adam Messinger who left in December 2016, the company said. bit.ly/2oYOB68

Agrawal earlier worked at Microsoft and AT&T prior to joining Twitter, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Chief Operating Officer Anthony Noto resigned last month in a string of departures, to join online lender Social Finance (SoFi) as CEO.

Twitter did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

