2 months ago
Twitter rolls out tweaks to its website, mobile applications
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
Indian security forces in Kashmir
#Technology News
June 15, 2017 / 1:46 PM / 2 months ago

Twitter rolls out tweaks to its website, mobile applications

A 3D-printed logo for Twitter is seen in this picture illustration made in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on January 26, 2016.Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

REUTERS - Twitter Inc said it would roll out a series of tweaks to its website and mobile applications from Thursday to further simplify the microblogging service's interface for its users.

The changes include a new circular profile picture, a speech bubble instead of an arrow to reply to tweets and refinements to the fonts.

Tweets on the company's mobile applications would now update instantly along with counts on "retweets", "likes" and "replies", the company said.

Twitter, which has faced criticism over the complex interface of its service in the past, has been constantly adjusting its platform based on user feedback.

The changes also include a consolidated profile and privacy settings and a new navigation menu for users of Apple devices.

Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

