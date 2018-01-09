Twitter ties up with Fox to live-stream FIFA World Cup show

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc is partnering with Twenty First Century Fox Inc’s Fox Sports to stream a live show on the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament set to be hosted in Russia later this year.

The company said Fox Sports would produce the show, which will be streamed from Moscow's Red Square on each match day and provide previews, recaps and near real-time video highlights for each game. (bit.ly/2miLHsy)

Twitter said the coverage of the tournament, taking place from June 14 to July 15, will be available in the United States and can be seen using the @FOXsoccer Twitter handle.

Live-streaming has been one of Twitter’s biggest focus areas since last year as it seeks to attract new users.

The company had previously signed a multi-year deal with the U.S. National Football League to live-stream pre-game coverage as well as a 30-minute show. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)