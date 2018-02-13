FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 9:22 PM / a day ago

Twitter's CEO downplays chatter about possible acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said on Tuesday that he saw value in the social media network remaining an independent company, downplaying recent speculation by analysts that it could be an acquisition target.

“I’ve always thought that there’s a lot of strength to our independence. We can work on every device. We can work through any medium,” Dorsey said in a response to a question at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference.

Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

