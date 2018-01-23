FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 2:15 PM / a day ago

Twitter COO Anthony Noto resigns to join online lender SoFi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc’s Chief Operating Officer Anthony Noto resigned to join online lender Social Finance Inc (SoFi) as its chief executive officer.

The microblogging site said on Tuesday that Noto’s role of leading its business and revenue generating operations would be taken over by other members from its leadership team.

The Wall Street Journal had reported on Saturday that SoFi was in talks with Noto to hire him as its CEO. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

