TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp will suspend operations at all of its assembly plants in Japan, including those of its subsidiaries, from Monday morning as a precautionary measure as a powerful typhoon approaches Japan’s mainland, a spokesman said.

Toyota logos are seen at City Toyota in Daly City, California, U.S., October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Tens of thousands across Japan were advised to evacuate, hundreds of flights were cancelled and rail services disrupted on Sunday as heavy rain and wind lashed a wide swathe of the country.