Tyson Foods posts 7.6 pct drop in quarterly profit

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc, the No. 1 U.S. meat processor, reported a 7.6 percent drop in quarterly profit, as the company spent more on marketing and promotions in its chicken business.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $447 million, or $1.21 per share, in the third quarter ended July 1, from $484 million, or $1.25 per share, a year earlier.

However, sales rose to $9.85 billion from $9.40 billion a year earlier, increasing only for the third time in two years.