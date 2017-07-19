Factbox: Big U.S. banks fail to impress, Morgan Stanley stands out

The Morgan Stanley logo is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 19, 2017.

REUTERS - Most big U.S. banks reported better-than-expected quarterly profits but failed to enthuse investors who were looking for better results and a sunnier outlook.

However, Morgan Stanley, which wrapped up big bank earnings on Wednesday, managed to pull a rare feat in producing more trading gains than rival Goldman Sachs.

While trading and mortgage lending remained weak, the banks started to see some long-awaited benefits of higher interest rates.

A snapshot of the earnings of the banks that reported:

JPMorgan Chase & Co

Bank of America Corp:

• Earnings (beat) - EPS 46 cents vs est. 43 cents

• Revenue (beat) - $22.83 bln vs est. $21.78 bln

• Story - reut.rs/2tbjKUE

• Helped by:

- Rise in net interest income, up 8.6 pct to $10.99 bln

- Jump in profit from consumer banking business; up 21.4 pct at $2.03 bln

- Higher efficiency ratio, up at 59.51 from 62.73 y-o-y

• Hurt by:

- 9 pct fall in trading revenue, mainly due to a 13.8 pct drop in FICC revenue

• Forecast:

- Expect 3Q17 markets results to face tough comparison with exceptionally strong 3Q16 - CFO

- Expects higher net interest income in Q3 vs Q2, as long as 'forward yield curve is realized and we see some loan and deposit growth' - CFO

- Will hire 200 bankers in global banking unit by end of 2018 - CEO

- Still very confident about hitting $53 bln expense target for FY2018 - CFO

• Comment:

- "Not interested in acquisitions to deploy excess capital: We just don't need the distraction" - Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan

Wells Fargo & Co:

Citigroup:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc:

• Earnings (beat) - EPS $3.95 vs est. $3.39

• Revenue (beat) - $7.90 bln vs est. $7.52 bln

• Story - reut.rs/2vxLrbl

• Helped by:

- Dip in operating expenses, down about 2 pct at $5.4 bln

• Hurt by:

- Slump in bond trading revenue, down 40 pct

- Drop in investment banking revenue, falls 3.2 pct

• Forecast:

- To improve bond trading broadly, Goldman is looking for ways to do more business with existing clients - CFO Marty Chavez

• Comment:

- "Commodities is a story of challenges on all fronts, it was lower client activity and difficult market making environment" - CFO

Morgan Stanley:

• Earnings (beat) - EPS 87 cents vs est. 76 cents

• Revenue (beat) - $9.50 bln vs est. $9.09 bln

• Story - reut.rs/2uzslEO

• Helped by:

- Higher underwriting gains drive investment banking revenue

- Wealth management revenue up 9 pct at $4.2 bln

• Hurt by:

- Bond trading falls 4 pct to $1.3 bln

• Forecast:

- We are on track to complete project Streamline - CFO Jon Pruzan

- Uncertainty over taxes, regulatory reform likely to weigh on M&A activity - CFO

• Comment:

- "This quarter's results reaffirm that our strategy is working...this quarter represented an important test of our model" - CFO

