FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: U.S. banks top Wall Street estimates despite trading slump
Sections
Featured
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Markets Weekahead
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
Catalonia crisis
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
October 17, 2017 / 4:53 PM / in 5 days

Factbox: U.S. banks top Wall Street estimates despite trading slump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

REUTERS - All six big U.S. banks reported third-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street estimates as strength in their lending and advisory businesses and gains from higher interest rates helped them cushion a blow from a slump in bond trading.

Goldman Sachs, the last among the six to report, said private equity investments and higher fees from dealmaking helped power its earnings beat.

Rival Morgan Stanley smashed Wall Street expectations on strong revenue from its wealth management business.

A snapshot of third-quarter earnings for the six largest U.S. banks:

Morgan Stanley:

• EPS (beat) - 88 cents vs est 81 cents

• Revenue (beat) - $9.20 bln vs est $9.01 bln

• Story - reut.rs/2hL5PjC

• Helped by:

- Record revenue from wealth management business, up 8.7 pct to $4.22 bln

- Investment banking revenue rose 12.7 pct to $1.38 bln

• Hurt by:

- Bond trading revenue fell 20 pct to $1.2 bln

• Executive comment:

- Chief Executive James Gorman:

“Our third quarter results reflected the stability our wealth management, investment banking and investment management businesses bring when our Sales and Trading business faces a subdued environment”

Goldman Sachs:

• EPS (beat) - $5.02 vs est $4.17

• Revenue (beat) - $8.33 bln vs est $7.54 bln

• Story - reut.rs/2ggwrc4

• Helped by:

- Strength in investment banking and lending business

- Smaller-than-expected decline in bond trading revenue

• Hurt by:

- Bond trading revenue fell 26 pct

• Analyst comment:

- Chris Kotowski, Oppenheimer:

“After two quarters in a row severely missing Wall Street’s bond trading estimates, Goldman’s 26 pct decline did not look so bad.”

“While we did not see a sharp rebound in (bond) trading, one can, at a minimum, say that this quarter Goldman looked pretty much like everyone else,” Kotowski wrote in a note

JPMorgan Chase & Co

Citigroup:

Bank of America:

Wells Fargo & Co :

Compiled by Aparajita Saxena and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.