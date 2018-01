NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly profit, helped by higher fares and more last-minute ticket purchases.

United, the No. 3 U.S. carrier by passenger traffic, reported fourth-quarter net profit of $580 million, or $1.99 per share, compared with $397 million, or $1.26 per share, in the year-ago quarter. (Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Bill Rigby)