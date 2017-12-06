FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin: U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem may further worsen Israel-Palestinian relations
December 6, 2017 / 9:53 AM / a day ago

Kremlin: U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem may further worsen Israel-Palestinian relations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia was concerned that the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian authorities could be aggravated further by U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

“However, we would not discuss the decisions which have not been taken yet,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Trump on Wednesday will deliver remarks about his decision on whether to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, White House Press Secretary Sarah Saders said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alison Williams

