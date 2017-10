SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc on Tuesday said the board of directors had voted to move forward on governance proposals and an investment by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp, which it called a vote of confidence in the ride services company.

Uber in a statement said that the governance changes would “strengthen its independence and ensure equality among all shareholders.” It did not give further detail. (Reporting By Peter Henderson; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)