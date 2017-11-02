UK city Brighton renews Uber's licence for six months

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Uber’s licence in the southern English city of Brighton was renewed for six months while the council monitors the outcome of a decision by London to strip the taxi app of its licence.

“The decision on the length of the extension was taken to allow the council to monitor the outcome of the Transport for London Uber decision, and consider whether any of the information arising from the case had direct implications,” the council said in a statement.

Uber only has around 40 drivers in the seaside area out of a total of 50,000 drivers nationally. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle)