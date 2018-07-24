FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Technology News
July 24, 2018 / 12:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

London taxi drivers say they are considering class action against Uber

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - London taxi drivers are exploring whether they could bring a class action lawsuit against Uber, their trade body confirmed on Tuesday, after the mobile app was granted a temporary licence renewal to operate in Britain’s capital.

A photo illustration shows the Uber app and a taxi sign in London, Britain June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/Illustration/Files

“We’ve been approached by a number of members to help them explore whether there would be grounds for a potential class action on behalf of all taxi drivers against Uber,” Steve McNamara, General Secretary of the Licensed Taxi Drivers’ Association, said in a statement.

“We are in the very early stages of obtaining legal advice from leading law firm Mishcon de Reya on whether this is a possibility,” he added.

Sky News had previously reported the plan.  

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison

