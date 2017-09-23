FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber ready to make concessions to reverse London licence decision-paper
September 23, 2017 / 9:33 PM / in 24 days

Uber ready to make concessions to reverse London licence decision-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. taxi firm Uber is prepared to make concessions in order to reverse a decision by London authorities not to renew the company’s licence in the city, a newspaper reported.

The Sunday Times said the concessions were likely to involve passenger safety and benefits for Uber’s drivers, possibly limits on working hours to improve road safety and holiday pay.

“While we haven’t been asked to make any changes, we’d like to know what we can do,” Tom Elvidge, Uber’s general manager in London, told the newspaper. “But that requires a dialogue we sadly haven’t been able to have recently.”

The Sunday Times quoted sources close to London’s transport body as saying the move was encouraging and suggested the possibility of talks. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

