British city Sheffield lifts licence suspension on Uber
December 13, 2017 / 9:53 AM / a day ago

British city Sheffield lifts licence suspension on Uber

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The northern English city of Sheffield has lifted a suspension on Uber’s operating licence after it provided satisfactory answers to questions about the taxi app’s management, the city council said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, local officials said Uber’s licence had been suspended after it failed to respond to requests. Uber said it had not received the correspondence the council referred to as it had been sent to the wrong address.

Local officials in Sheffield will now consider a new licence application submitted by the Silicon Valley firm.

“The new application, made by Uber in October, to operate private hire cars in Sheffield is being considered and a decision will be made in early 2018,” the council said in a statement. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)

