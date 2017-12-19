FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London regulator says "one or two issues" about accuracy of Uber's licence details
December 19, 2017 / 11:02 AM / a day ago

London regulator says "one or two issues" about accuracy of Uber’s licence details

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Transport for London (TfL) had “one or two” issues regarding the accuracy of details provided by Uber, a lawyer for London’s transport regulator said on Tuesday during a hearing over the taxi app’s appeal against the loss of its London licence.

A hearing is taking place at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to decide on administrative matters before Uber’s appeal against TfL’s decision to strip it of its licence is heard in court, which a judge hopes will take place in April.

“The decision letter says, well, there are one or two issues about the extent to which the information given to TfL was correct,” TfL lawyer Martin Chamberlain told the court. “That is one of the points that the decision is based.”

After Uber was stripped of its operating licence in September, the firm’s boss Dara Khosrowshahi met with TfL’s Commissioner Mike Brown and promised to make things right in the British city, its most important European market. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)

