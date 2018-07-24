FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Technology News
July 24, 2018 / 11:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

London taxi drivers mull class action suit against Uber

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - London cab drivers are examining the possibility of bringing a class action suit against Uber, their association said on Tuesday, after the mobile app was granted a temporary licence renewal to operate in the British capital.

A photo illustration shows the Uber app and a black cab in London, Britain June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/Illustration/Files

Sky News reported that the overall possible bill to Uber for the potential lawsuit could be 1.25 billion pounds ($1.64 billion).

The Licensed Taxi Drivers’ Association (LTDA) confirmed it was discussing a suit with its lawyers.

“We’ve been approached by a number of members to help them explore whether there would be grounds for a potential class action on behalf of all taxi drivers against Uber,” LTDA General Secretary Steve McNamara said in a statement.

  “We are in the very early stages of obtaining legal advice from leading law firm Mishcon de Reya on whether this is a possibility,” he added.

Sky News reported that the LTDA was likely to argue that 25,000 black-cab drivers in London had suffered lost earnings from Uber averaging around 10,000 pounds for at least five years.

Uber won a probationary licence to operate in the city last month, after regulator Transport for London (TfL) had refused to renew it last September for failings in its approach to reporting serious criminal offences and to background checks on drivers.

Uber declined to comment on the potential lawsuit.

A photo illustration shows the Uber app and a black cab in London, Britain, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Illustration/Files

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.