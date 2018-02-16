Uber introduces new safety features as it fights to retain London licence

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Taxi service Uber, battling to retain its licence to operate in the British capital, said on Friday it would introduce new safety features, including 24-hour telephone support for riders and drivers.

The app said it would review all previous serious complaints and, from next month, give riders across Britain the licence number of the driver on their booking confirmation and electronic receipt.

It will also report any serious incidents to police itself rather than leave it to the individuals involved.

Uber is appealing against Transport for London’s decision to strip it of its operating licence in September last year. (Reporting by Stephen Addison, editing by Sarah Young)