Uber says EU court ruling will not change things in most EU countries

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ride-hailing app Uber said on Wednesday an EU court decision that it operates a transport service that can be regulated will not change the way it operates in most EU countries.

FILE PHOTO - The Uber logo is seen on a screen in Singapore August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/File Picture

The European Court of Justice ruled after a complaint brought by an association of professional taxi drivers in Spain.

“This ruling will not change things in most EU countries where we already operate under transportation law. However, millions of Europeans are still prevented from using apps like ours,” Uber said in an emailed statement.

“As our new CEO has said, it is appropriate to regulate services such as Uber and so we will continue the dialogue with cities across Europe. This is the approach we’ll take to ensure everyone can get a reliable ride at the tap of a button,” it continued.