March 2, 2018 / 12:07 PM / Updated a day ago

Uber abandons effort to have Uberpop reinstated in Germany -Automobilwoche

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 2 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing firm Uber has withdrawn an appeal lodged with Germany’s high court, Automobilwoche reported, in a sign that the U.S-based firm is abandoning efforts to have its UberPOP service reinstated in Europe’s largest economy.

Uber has been forced to suspend the service, which relies on non-professional drivers using their own vehicles, in Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Belgium.

Uber was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Arno Schuetze)

