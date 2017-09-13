FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Appeals court says Uber cannot move Waymo court fight to arbitration
September 13, 2017 / 2:46 PM / in a month

Appeals court says Uber cannot move Waymo court fight to arbitration

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld the denial of Uber Technology Inc’s bid to move its high-profile trade secrets dispute with Alphabet Inc’s self-driving car unit Waymo to private arbitration.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said the closely watched case should continue in U.S. District Court in San Francisco.

The court also upheld a ruling that Uber must produce a due diligence report prepared by its third-party investigation firm. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

