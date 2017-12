TORONTO (Reuters) - The office of Canada’s privacy commissioner said on Monday that it has opened a formal investigation into the 2016 breach of customer and driver data at Uber Technologies Inc, which the ride-hailing company disclosed last month.

Uber's logo is pictured at its office in Tokyo, Japan, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

“We have now opened a formal investigation,” spokeswoman Tobi Cohen said in an email. She declined to elaborate, citing Canadian privacy laws.