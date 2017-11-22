FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Connecticut attorney general investigating Uber breach - spokeswoman
November 22, 2017 / 3:39 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Connecticut attorney general investigating Uber breach - spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Connecticut is investigating a computer breach at car hailing service Uber Technologies Inc that the company said it covered up after it was discovered in late 2016, a spokeswoman for state attorney general George Jepsen told Reuters on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The Uber logo is seen on mobile telephone in London, Britain, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

“We are investigating the breach,” said Jepsen spokeswoman Jaclyn Severance.

Severance declined to say if other states were investigating the breach of the names, email addresses and mobile phone numbers of some 57 million Uber users around the world as well as the driver license numbers of some 600,000 of its U.S. drivers.

Reporting by Jim Finkle in Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
