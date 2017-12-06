FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber's top European dealmaker to step down - FT
December 6, 2017 / 6:40 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Uber's top European dealmaker to step down - FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Uber’s top dealmaker in Europe, Fraser Robinson, is leaving the company, the Financial Times reported, citing a company-wide email.

Robinson, who led Uber's Saudi investment worth $3.5 billion in 2016, will step down from his role as the head of business development in Europe, Middle East and Africa this month, the newspaper said. on.ft.com/2ivJCXP

The paper added he would continue working with Uber as an adviser.

Uber could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
