Technology News
July 11, 2018 / 9:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Malaysia studying monopoly risk in ride-hailing market after Grab-Uber deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia is studying monopoly risk in the ride hailing market following the merger of Grab and Uber, the transport ministry said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A ComfortDelgro taxi passes Uber and Grab offices in Singapore March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Uber Technologies Inc sold its Southeast Asian business to bigger regional rival Grab in March in exchange for a stake in the Singapore-based firm.

“The government is studying the e-hailing service monopoly risk after the merger between Grab and Uber through the Malaysia Competition Commission,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that e-hailing services in the country will be regulated from Thursday.

Reporting by Liz Lee; Writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

