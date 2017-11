MUMBAI (Reuters) - Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies will partner with automaker Mahindra and Mahindra to add electric vehicles on its platform in India, the two companies said in a statement on Friday.

The interior of the office of ride-hailing service Uber is seen in this picture in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Uber will deploy hundreds of electric vehicles including Mahindra’s e2o hatchback and eVerito sedan in Delhi and Hyderabad, and will consider adding the cars in other cities across India.