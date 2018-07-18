FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Technology News
July 18, 2018 / 5:51 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Corrected - Uber names new privacy chief, data protection officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] appointed Ruby Zefo as chief privacy officer and Simon Hania as data protection officer, a company spokeswoman told Reuters on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Uber is pictured during the presentation of their new security measures in Mexico City, Mexico April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme/File Photo

The ride-hailing company has had a rough history when it comes to protecting driver and passenger data, even while it gears up for a public listing next year.

Hackers previously stole information about Uber drivers and the company acknowledged in 2014 that its employees had used a software tool called “God View” to track passengers.

Zefo, who will start in her new job from Aug. 6, joins Uber from Intel Corp (INTC.O) where she was chief privacy & security counsel.

Hania joins from Dutch digital mapping company TomTom NV (TOM2.AS), where he was vice president of privacy & security.

(This version of the story corrects to “company spokeswoman” from “company spokesman” in paragraph 1)

Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.