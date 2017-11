SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A consortium led by SoftBank Group Corp on Tuesday launched its tender offer for shares of Uber Technologies Inc and the Japanese company said that some early Uber investors including venture capital firm Benchmark planned to sell stock.

A person familiar with the matter added that some initial members of the SoftBank consortium, including General Atlantic, had dropped out over concerns including the price. (Writing by Peter Henderson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)