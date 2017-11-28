FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SoftBank offering to buy Uber shares at 30 percent discount: source
November 28, 2017 / 1:15 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

SoftBank offering to buy Uber shares at 30 percent discount: source

Heather Somerville

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) is offering to purchase shares of Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] at a valuation of $48 billion, a 30 percent discount to its most recent valuation of $68.5 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A second person said the amount was in line with what investors had been expecting. SoftBank is also expected to make a separate $1 billion investment in the company at the $68.5 billion valuation.

Bloomberg reported the offer price earlier on Monday.

Reporting by Heather Somerville and Liana B. Baker; Editing by Richard Chang

