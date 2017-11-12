FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uber board has struck an agreement to pave way for SoftBank investment
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Backing Big Brother: China facial recognition firms appeal to funds
Technology
Backing Big Brother: China facial recognition firms appeal to funds
Think bitcoin's getting expensive? Try Zimbabwe
currency
Think bitcoin's getting expensive? Try Zimbabwe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 12, 2017 / 8:33 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Uber board has struck an agreement to pave way for SoftBank investment

Heather Somerville, Greg Roumeliotis

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Uber Technolgies Inc’s warring board members have struck a peace deal that would allow a multibillion-dollar investment by SoftBank Group Corp to proceed, and would resolve a legal battle between former Chief Executive Travis Kalanick and a prominent shareholder.

Venture capital firm Benchmark, an early investor in Uber with a board seat, and Kalanick have reached an agreement over terms of the SoftBank investment, which could be worth up to $10 billion, according to two people familiar with the matter. The Uber board first agreed more than a month ago to bring in SoftBank as an investor and board member, but negotiations have been slowed by ongoing fighting between Benchmark and Kalanick.

SoftBank is leading a consortium of investors that plan to invest $1 billion to $1.25 billion and buy up to 17 percent of existing shares from investors and employees in a secondary transaction. Benchmark has agreed to drop the lawsuit it filed in August against Kalanick, an effort to diminish his power at the company, entirely upon the successful completion of the investment.

In turn, Kalanick must first receive majority board approval should he want to replace two of the board seats over which he has control, according to one of the sources. (Reporting by Heather Somerville; editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.