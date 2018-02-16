FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 6:03 PM / a day ago

Uber plans to sell Southeast Asia business to Grab - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies is preparing to sell its Southeast Asia ride-hailing business to Singapore-based Grab in return for a substantial stake in the company, CNBC reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

No deal has been reached yet and the timing of any deal is uncertain, the report said.

Reuters reported in November that SoftBank Group’s multi-billion dollar investment in Uber had opened up the possibility of combining it with other ride-hailing assets that the Japanese group owns.

Uber declined to comment on the report.

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

