Uber execs traveling globe to reassure regulators after controversies
#Financials
November 27, 2017 / 7:39 AM / 2 days ago

Uber execs traveling globe to reassure regulators after controversies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Uber executives are traveling the globe to reassure regulators that the company is changing the way it does business, after a string of controversies, including a data breach, hurt the ride-hailing firm’s reputation, its Asian head said on Monday.

“We’ve learned very quickly and we’re tacking very quickly,” Brooks Entwistle, Uber Technologies Inc’s recently appointed chief business officer for Asia Pacific, told Reuters in an interview at the company’s offices in Tokyo where he is meeting Japanese regulators.

Uber this month disclosed that it covered up a 2016 data breach which compromised data of some 57 million customers and drivers. That revelation prompted governments around the world to launch probes into Uber’s handling of the matter. (Reporting by Sam Nussey and Tim Kelly; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
