Jan 4 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc’s former chief executive, Travis Kalanick, plans to sell about 29 percent of his stake in the ride hailing company, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Uber did not respond to requests for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.