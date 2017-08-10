FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Consumers may buy fewer cars in areas served by Uber, Lyft: study
#Technology News
August 10, 2017 / 2:19 PM / in 2 months

Consumers may buy fewer cars in areas served by Uber, Lyft: study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Uber logo is seen on a screen in Singapore August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White

DETROIT (Reuters) - In areas served by Uber Technologies Inc, Lyft Inc and other ride services operate, consumers may buy fewer cars and take fewer trips, according to a new study released on Thursday.

The study, compiled by the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute, Texas A&M Transportation Institute and Columbia University, focused on Austin, Texas, where on-demand services like Uber and Lyft pulled services due to a local ordnance.

The study found that 41 percent of 1,200 people surveyed said they used their own car to fill the void left by Uber and Lyft, and 9 percent purchased a vehicle for this purpose.

Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Bernadette Baum

