Intesa's surprise bid for UBI sparks surge in Italian bank stocks

MILAN (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo’s surprise 4.86 billion euro ($5.3 billion) bid for smaller rival UBI Banca, announced overnight, sent Italian bank stocks surging on Tuesday as it kicked off a long-awaited consolidation of the sector.

FILE PHOTO: The headquarter of UBI bank is seen in Brescia, Italy, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

UBI Banca shares jumped 23% in early trade to 4.304 euros, just above the price of 4.254 euros implicit in Intesa’s offer, before trading was suspended. Intesa shares rose 2% and the Italian banking stocks index was up 3.5%.

“Consolidation in Italy has been long-awaited and should be seen positively,” Jefferies said in a note, adding the deal could act as a catalyst for other European banking markets seen in need of consolidation, such as Spain.

Intesa, which has the richest valuation among Italian banks that trade at a discount to their book value, is offering 1.7 newly issued shares for each UBI stock tendered.

The deal would create the euro zone’s seventh-largest bank, with more than 1.1 trillion euros in customers’ financial assets, and focused on wealth management and insurance.

“Our industry, at a European level, has entered a phase that requires greater scale, increased investment capacity and a focus on socially sustainable finance,” Intesa Sanpaolo Chief Executive Carlo Messina said in a statement on Tuesday.

European banking authorities have called for consolidation in the sector which is grappling with negative interest rates, growing competition from non-banking players and the need for massive digital investments.

Italian banks were seen ready for a new round of mergers after spending years fixing their balance sheets following a deep recession that turned sour almost a fifth of total loans.

They have shed some 200 billion euros in debts since 2016 and restructured by cutting costs. Goldman Sachs flagged recently further cost cuts would be difficult without the overlaps brought about by tie-ups.

The planned takeover would see 5,000 voluntary layoffs, from a combined workforce at the two banks that totalled 110,000 at the end of 2019. The workforce reduction would eventually yield annual synergies of 730 million euros though cuts would be partly compensated by new hiring of young workers, Intesa said.

“I rely on our strong relations with trade unions and I want them to participate in the creation of this incredible champion,” Messina told analysts in a conference call.

UBI on Monday had announced a new three-year plan aiming to double net profits by cutting costs, including through 2,030 staff cuts, and shedding more problem loans.

Italy’s fifth-largest bank and the strongest among second-tier lenders, UBI has so far made no comment on the offer.

CEO Victor Massiah left for London late on Monday to present the three-year plan to investors.

A source close to Intesa said its move for UBI had not been previously agreed but was not hostile.

The bank has been in touch with the European Central Bank over its planned bid, two sources familiar with the matter said.

“We stand ready to assess and accompany sound consolidation projects,” an ECB spokesperson said.

Chaired by former Bank of Italy official Andrea Enria, the ECB’s banking supervision arm has repeatedly urged euro zone banks to consider tie-ups.

To address potential antitrust concerns, Intesa said it had signed on Monday a deal for the new group to sell 400-500 branches in northern Italy and 20 billion euros in client assets to BPER Banca and, possibly, some of UBI’s insurance assets to UnipolSai.

Shares in BPER, which plans to carry out an up to 1 billion euro capital increase to fund the deal, plunged 8%.

Mediobanca acted as Intesa’s sole adviser, while Rothschild advised BPER. Mediobanca has also underwritten BPER’s cash call for which it is sole global coordinator and sole bookrunner.

If the offer is successful Intesa said it would quickly delist UBI and merge with it, aiming to complete the transaction by the end of the year.

($1 = 0.9231 euros)